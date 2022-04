Pavelski notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Pavelski helped out on the first of Jason Robertson's two goals in the game. With eight points in eight games to start April, Pavelski continues to operate at a point-per-game pace. He's picked up 27 goals, 47 assists, 201 shots on net, 95 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 74 contests this season.