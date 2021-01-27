Pavelski produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Pavelski kept his season-opening point streak alive -- through three games, he has a staggering three goals and five assists. The Stars' power play was a little more human Tuesday, going 1-for-4, and Pavelski had the secondary helper on the one conversion by John Klingberg. Obviously, some regression is due for the 36-year-old Pavelski, as the Stars' power play is humming along at an unsustainable 56.3 percent through three contests. Still, it looks as if the veteran forward could exceed the 31 points he had in 67 outings last year despite the shortened 2020-21 campaign.