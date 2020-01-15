Play

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Assists on overtime winner

Pavelski picked up an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Pavelski set up Esa Lindell's goal in overtime, completing the comeback for the Stars. The 35-year-old forward has 19 points points, 85 shots on goal, 43 hits and 35 blocks through 46 games.

