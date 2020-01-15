Stars' Joe Pavelski: Assists on overtime winner
Pavelski picked up an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Pavelski set up Esa Lindell's goal in overtime, completing the comeback for the Stars. The 35-year-old forward has 19 points points, 85 shots on goal, 43 hits and 35 blocks through 46 games.
More News
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Two points after pregame ceremony•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Notches helper in 1,000th game•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Generates helper in loss•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Provides insurance goal•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Nets overtime winner•
-
Stars' Joe Pavelski: Pointless skid at six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.