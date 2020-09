Pavelski registered an assist and five blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Pavelski set up Alexander Radulov's power-play tally to open the scoring in the first period. The 36-year-old Pavelski has posted eight goals, four assists, 46 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 16 contests during the postseason. It's an impressive return to form for the center after he registered only 14 goals and 31 points in 67 regular-season outings.