Pavelski scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

The Stars' line shuffle saw Pavelski booted down to the third line, where he logged just 14:06 of ice time, his fourth-lowest total of the season. He kept his point streak going at four games (three goals, one assist). The 39-year-old's bottom-six move is likely temporary. He has 39 points, 101 shots on net, 33 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests, so fantasy managers have little reason to worry about his production.