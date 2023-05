Pavelski scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Pavelski netted a goal on a rebound late in the second period, and it held up as the game-winner. The 38-year-old has five of the Stars' eight tallies through two games in the second round, and he's at six points through three playoff outings. He's added nine shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.