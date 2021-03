Pavelski scored a power-play goal on his lone shot Saturday in a 5-0 win over Columbus.

Pavelski converted a backhand shot in the slot to give the Stars a 2-0 lead just 3:09 into the game. It was Pavelski's NHL-leading ninth power-play goal in 19 games and his team-leading 11th tally overall. The 36-year-old produced a career-low 14 goals in 2019-20 but has bounced back in a big way for Dallas; Pavelski's 22 points lead the Stars and he's shooting a career-best 26.2 percent.