Pavelski recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pavelski had the secondary helper on Roope Hintz's opening tally at 9:19 of the first period. The 36-year-old Pavelski has gone eight games without a goal, and he only has three assists in that span. The Wisconsin native is at 35 points (18 on the power play), 86 shots, 55 hits and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances this year.