Pavelski scored his 27th goal of the season in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

While the veteran forward took a back seat to younger linemates Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on the night -- they combined for two goals and seven points -- Pavelski's second-period tally made history as it gave him 1,000 points for his career. He's the 11th American in NHL history to reach that lofty total, a list that also features former Stars Brett Hull and Mike Modano in first and second place. The 38-year-old Pavelski seems to still have a lot left in the tank, as in 2022-23 he's piled up 76 points in 80 games.