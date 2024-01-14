Pavelski scored an empty-net goal in Dallas' 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Pavelski's tally late in the third period extended his scoring streak to three games, giving him two goals and an assist in that span. It was also the 39-year-old's 17th marker and 38th point in 40 outings in 2023-24. It's not clear how much longer Pavelski can outrun Father Time, but if 2022-23 is any indication, he will likely remain effective in the second half of the season. He had 16 goals and 38 points in his final 41 contests last campaign, bringing him up to 28 goals and 77 points in 82 outings overall.