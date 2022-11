Pavelski notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Pavelski helped out on the Stars' last two goals, scored by Jason Robertson and Jani Hakanpaa. In his last seven outings, Pavelski has five multi-point efforts, amassing four goals and seven helpers in that span. The 38-year-old is up to nine tallies, 12 assists, 39 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 18 contests overall -- he's aging like wine on the Stars' top line.