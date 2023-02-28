Pavelski produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Pavelski's helper snapped his four-game point drought, but he still has just three assists through nine games in February. His goal drought dates back to Jan. 14, a span of 16 contests in which he's earned eight helpers. Despite the slump, the 38-year-old remains in a top-line role. He's at 51 points (17 on the power play), 136 shots on net, 69 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 60 appearances, but it's unlikely he'll have a chance to match last year's 81-point campaign.
