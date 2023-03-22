Pavelski scored a goal, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Pavelski is back on track after a brief blip last week. He has two goals and three helpers over his last two contests, and this was his sixth multi-point effort through 11 games in March. The 38-year-old has 20 tallies, 66 points, 165 shots on net, 79 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances in a top-line role.