Pavelski scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pavelski scored at 13:14 of the second period to give the Stars a 3-1 lead. He also assisted on an insurance tally by Esa Lindell a few minutes later. The 36-year-old Pavelski crossed the 40-point mark Saturday -- he has 18 goals and 23 assists through 43 outings. He's added 99 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-19 rating in a top-six role.