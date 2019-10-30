Stars' Joe Pavelski: Critical in comeback
Pavelski scored the game-tying goal and supplied two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Pavelski's third-period tally officially erased the deficit for the Stars as part of the five-goal frame. The 35-year-old added four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. Pavelski now has six points in 14 appearances, as he's struggled to adjust to his new environment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.