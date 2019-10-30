Stars' Joe Pavelski: Critical in comeback

Pavelski scored the game-tying goal and supplied two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Pavelski's third-period tally officially erased the deficit for the Stars as part of the five-goal frame. The 35-year-old added four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. Pavelski now has six points in 14 appearances, as he's struggled to adjust to his new environment.