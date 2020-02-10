Stars' Joe Pavelski: Dealing with upper-body issue

Pavelski was absent from practice Monday with an upper-body injury, though coach Rick Bowness deemed it a maintenance day, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Based on the coach's use of the term maintenance day, Pavelski should still be ready to suit up versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday. As long as the Wisconsin native takes part in Tuesday's game-day skate, fantasy owners should expect him in the lineup. If the veteran center does miss any time, the Stars would likely need to promote a player from the minors, especially if Alexander Radulov (upper body) remains on the shelf.