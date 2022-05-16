Pavelski notched an assist, three shots on goal and six blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Game 7.

Pavelski set up a Vladislav Namestnikov tally in the second period. The 37-year-old Pavelski led the charge on offense for the Stars with three goals, three helpers and 18 shots in seven contests. He also had 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a top-line role. The Stars signed Pavelski to a one-year extension in March, so he'll likely be back in a featured role in 2022-23 after putting up a career-best 81 points in 82 regular-season outings this year.