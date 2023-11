Pavelski scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Pavelski was able to tip in a Jason Robertson shot from the right-wing circle. The goal was Pavelski's second in the last three games and his fifth of the season. The 39-year-old has maintained a point-per-game pace early on with 11 points, 28 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 11 contests.