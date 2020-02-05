Stars' Joe Pavelski: Delivers assist Tuesday

Pavelski produced an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The 35-year-old now has three goals and a helper over his last three games. It's a much-needed sign of life on offense for Pavelski, whose 23 points in 53 contests represent a steep decline from his established level of production. He's still too sporadic on offense to be trusted outside of deeper fantasy formats.