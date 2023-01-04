Pavelski notched an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Fresh off of signing another one-year extension with the Stars on New Year's Day, Pavelski showed why he's still such a vital contributor. He made a savvy pass to set up Jason Robertson on the Stars' second goal. The 38-year-old Pavelski has produced two goals and seven helpers over his last nine games, and he's at 38 points, 96 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-25 rating through 39 contests overall. It's safe to assume Pavelski will remain a fixture on the Stars' top line at least through the end of next season.