Pavelski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Pavelski forced a turnover to set up Jason Robertson on the opening tally. About 10 minutes later, Pavelski showcased his signature skill with a tip-in of a Jani Hakanpaa shot for the Stars' second goal. This was Pavelski's first multi-point effort in nine outings. The 39-year-old is up to 21 goals, 51 points, 152 shots on net, 54 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 62 contests this season.