Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Pavelski has been a scoring machine over the last couple of weeks, scoring in seven of his last eight games. He's added four assists and a plus-8 rating in that span. The 38-year-old forward has 25 tallies, 72 points (25 on the power play), 177 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-38 rating through 77 contests overall.