Pavelski notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Pavelski's goal drought reached seven games, but he's managed five helpers in that span. He helped out on a Roope Hintz tally in the first period Friday. Pavelski is up to 14 goals, 34 assists, 116 shots on net, 56 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating through 51 contests overall. He's earned 16 of his 48 points on the power play.