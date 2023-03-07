Pavelski recorded a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Pavelski set Roope Hintz loose for a shorthanded breakaway midway through the third period. March has already been kinder to Pavelski than February was -- the 38-year-old had just three assists last month, compared to a goal and four helpers over his last four contests. The veteran forward has 15 goals, 41 helpers, a plus-32 rating, 147 shots on net, 72 hits and 54 blocked shots through 64 outings. The shorthanded point was Pavelski's first since the 2019-20 campaign.