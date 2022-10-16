Pavelski on Saturday dished out a pair of assists, helping the Stars to a 5-1 win over the Predators.

Pavelski is not playing like a 38-year-old veteran. The 2003 seventh-round draft pick was credited with his first assist on linemate Roope Hintz's second goal. Pavelski's second assist developed on linemate Jason Robertson's third-period tally. The Stars' top line produced eight points Saturday. Pavelski, who is coming off a 27-goal campaign, does not appear to be slowing down. He also scored a season-opening goal Thursday.