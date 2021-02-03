Pavelski scored two goals on five shots, including one power-play tally, and added two assists, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Jackets had no answer for the Stars' top line, as Pavelski, Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov combined for four goals and nine points on the night. Pavelski has only been held off the scoresheet once in seven games to begin the season, piling up a stunning seven goals and 14 points during that stretch, and while he obviously won't keep producing at that pace, the 36-year-old is very quickly erasing the memories of his disappointing first campaign with Dallas.