Pavelski picked up a goal and two assists along with three shots, helping the Stars to a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Pavelski scored on a pass from Roope Hintz to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. He would also pick up assists on the Stars' third and fourth goals to pick up three points on the night. The American forward has recorded points in six of his last eight games with four goals and 10 points in that span.