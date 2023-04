Pavelski (concussion) won't travel with the Stars to Minnesota, per Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Pavelski is consequently expected to miss Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday. He sustained the injury when he absorbed a huge hit from Minnesota's Matt Dumba during Monday's series opener. Pavelski had 28 goals and 77 points in 82 outings during the regular season.