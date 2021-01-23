Pavelski put up a four-point outburst (two goals, two assists) in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Pavelski made his mark in the Stars' season opener. He broke a scoreless tie 2:45 into the second period, and that stood as the game-winning goal. Both of Pavelski's goals, as well as one of his assists, came with the man advantage. Anyone wondering how Pavelski would handle filling in for Tyler Seguin (hip) on the top line has their answer after one game. The 36-year-old Pavelski won't go crazy like this every game, but he can be trusted from a fantasy perspective. He may be asked to shoulder more of the scoring load since Jamie Benn left Friday's contest with a lower-body injury.