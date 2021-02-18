Pavelski and the Stars will not square off with the Lightning on Saturday after the game was called off due to weather-related concerns, the NHL announced Thursday.
Dallas' next opportunity to play will come Monday versus the Panthers when the team heads out on a five-game road trip. Perhaps the extra time off for the Stars this season in benefitting the veteran Pavelski, as he has racked up nine goals and eight helpers in 12 games this year.
