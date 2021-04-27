Pavelski scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina. He also went 9-5 (64.3 percent) on faceoffs.

Pavelski opened the scoring just 79 seconds into the game, banking a rebound off Jani Hakanpaa during a scramble in front. It was the team-leading 21st goal of the season for Pavelski, who has lit the lamp in six of his last eight contests while racking up 28 shots during that time. He also leads the Stars in points (44) and plus/minus rating (plus-20). through 48 games.