Pavelski scored a goal on two shots and won four of seven (57.1 percent) faceoffs in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Monday in round-robin play.

Pavelski got the Stars on the board eight minutes into the middle frame when his centering pass bounced off the skate of a Vegas defenseman and past goaltender Robin Lehner. The 36-year-old center went without a goal in his final seven regular-season games, so he'll take them by any means necessary as the playoffs begin.