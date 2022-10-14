Pavelski scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Pavelski and his linemates, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, combined on the Stars' third goal of the game. That trio has the ability to take over a game -- it was something they did often in 2021-22, when Pavelski enjoyed a career-best 81-point campaign in 82 contests. At age 38, it's possible the American forward could lose a step, but his solid net-front skills should still provide a stable floor.