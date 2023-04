Pavelski scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Pavelski has been a regular name in the goal column lately -- he's scored in 14 of the last 19 games while adding 10 assists in that span. The 38-year-old forward notched his 1,000th point Monday against the Red Wings, and he's not slowing down. For the season, he's up to 28 tallies -- his most in four years -- with 49 assists, 182 shots on net, 91 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-42 rating through 81 appearances.