Pavelski scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-3 win over Colorado.

It was his first goal in 19 games. He finished a backdoor feed from Jason Robertson on the rush. Pavelski's last goal came Jan. 14 in a loss to the Flames. He has 55 points, including 40 assists, in 63 games this season, and he sits with 977 points in his illustrious career (1,230 games). The Stars have 19 games left, so it will take a heroic effort for Pavelski to hit the 1,000 mark this season.