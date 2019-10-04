Stars' Joe Pavelski: First helper in new colors
Pavelski recorded an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.
Pavelski provided the secondary helper on a goal by speedy forward Roope Hintz in the second period. Pavelski had recorded eight straight seasons of 60-plus points with the Sharks (excluding the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign), and he's looking to keep that impressive streak going in Dallas. The five-time 30-goal scorer is starting the year alongside Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.
