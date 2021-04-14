Pavelski scored a goal on two shots, served four PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Pavelski's third-period goal tied the game at 2-2 and ultimately forced overtime. The 36-year-old ended a 10-game goal drought. He's up to 16 tallies, 38 points, 92 shots on net, 58 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 41 contests. Pavelski is locked in as a top-six forward, and he's done well in that role throughout the year.