Pavelski scored all four of the Stars' goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

In his return from a concussion, Pavelski nearly wrote a storybook script for the Stars. The rest of his teammates couldn't solve Philipp Grubauer, however, and the Kraken got a goal form Yanni Gourde in overtime to set the tone in the series. With five points, six shots, a plus-3 rating and four blocked shots in two playoff contests, Pavelski figures to be a key part of the Stars' play in all zones during the second round.