Pavelski scored two goals including the game-winner and added two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

He didn't factor into the Stars' first tally, but Pavelski dominated the game over the final two periods as he equaled his point total from his prior eight games combined. On the season, Pavelski has 24 goals and 50 points through 54 contests, his best scoring pace since 2015-16.