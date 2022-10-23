Pavelski scored three goals and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.

It was Pavelski's 20th NHL game with at least four points and his sixth career hat trick. It was also his first with the Stars. His last hat trick came Feb. 24, 2019, when he put in a natural trick for the Sharks in a win over the Red Wings. The 38-year-old is coming off a career year (81 points in 82 games). It's hard to imagine Pavelski will repeat that feat, although he's off to a strong start with four goals and three assists in five games so far.