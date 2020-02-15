Stars' Joe Pavelski: Game-time call Saturday

Pavelski (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Montreal, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old has missed the past two contests while tending to the upper-body issue. Pavelski suited up on the fourth line during morning skate, suggesting his return could be approaching soon. Expect the official word regarding Pavelski's health prior to Saturday's 7:00 PM ET puck drop.