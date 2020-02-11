Stars' Joe Pavelski: Game-time call Tuesday
Pavelski (upper body) is a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's home game versus Carolina, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Riding a five-game point streak, Pavelski will hope to dress against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The veteran has found the scoresheet a total of six times in his last five contests, so sitting out is not something Pavelski wants to consider doing right now. It's likely he'll play, but confirmation of Pavelski's status won't be made available until warmups begin 30 minutes before puck drop.
