Pavelski (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Friday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Pavelski was injured during the second period in Game 1 when he was hit hard by Matt Dumba. Pavelski has not played since but has been practicing the last two days. Coach Peter DeBoer said Friday that the team will see how Pavelski feels and then decide whether or not he will return to the lineup. Pavelski had 28 goals and 77 points in 82 games this season.