Pavelski (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against Seattle on Tuesday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Pavelski sat out the final five games of Dallas' first-round series versus Minnesota after being injured in the playoff opener. He has been practicing and appears to be probable to return to the lineup for the start of Round 2. Pavelski racked up 28 goals and 77 points in 82 games during the regular season in 2022-23.