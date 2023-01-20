Pavelski registered an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Pavelski set up Tyler Seguin's goal at 6:54 of the first period, which ended up being the game-winner. Over his last four games, Pavelski has two goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating. He hasn't posted a power-play point in January, but the even-strength offense remains strong. For the season, the 38-year-old has 14 tallies, 31 helpers, 108 shots on net, 54 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating through 47 outings.