Pavelski notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Pavelski has a goal and seven helpers over his last eight contests while getting on the scoresheet in six of those games. The 38-year-old forward set up Jason Robertson's opening tally in the first period. Pavelski continues to hover just under a point-per-game pace with 12 goals, 27 assists, 100 shots on net, 45 hits, 33 blocks and a plus-27 rating through 41 outings this season.