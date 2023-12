Pavelski recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Pavelski helped out on a Roope Hintz goal in the second period. The 39-year-old Pavelski continues to offer steady offense with two goals and four assists over his last seven games. The top-line winger has 30 points, 72 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating through 31 appearances this season. Pavelski is on track to push for his second 80-point campaign if he can sustain his current pace.