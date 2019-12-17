Stars' Joe Pavelski: Generates helper in loss
Pavelski dished an assist and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
Pavelski set up Tyler Seguin for the tally to get the Stars back into the game late in the third period. Pavelski has 15 points, 67 shots and 16 PIM through 35 games this season, which could be the worst since his rookie year of 2006-07.
