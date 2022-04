Pavelski delivered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

He set up Roope Hintz to get his 500th helper in the NHL. Pavelski also leads the Stars with 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) in 79 games. Not bad for a guy who will turn 38 this offseason. Pavelski hopes to lead his Stars into a long playoff run -- they are four points up on the Golden Knights for a Wild Card spot.