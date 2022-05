Pavelski notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Pavelski left a drop-pass for Roope Hintz, who netted the opening goal at 14:52 of the first period. While it's now been three games since he last scored, Pavelski continues to make trouble for the Flames' defense. The American has five points, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating through six playoff contests.